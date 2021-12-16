M.D. students collect items to distribute to the homeless

Lyons said she considers it a privilege to be here in Florence and wanted to complete a project to benefit the community, especially the homeless. She said the group does a project every year at this time.

Autumn Lupotsky, a four-year student, said they wanted to support the people where they are learning and will be serving in the future.

She said she hopes to remain in the Southeast and likes the size of Florence, where people have ties to one another.

Arianna Douglas, a third-year student, said she thinks it is important as health care professionals to help outside the hospital setting. It is important to do for those in need, she said.

“I think people are in need this time of year,” said Ionut Popazan, a third-year student. “It is important to make sure people have the essential things they need. The items we have collected are important to general health.”

Popazan said he is originally from New York but likes this area. He said they have been able to work with all the hospitals, including MUSC – Florence, McLeod, HopeHealth and Mercy Medicine.

Lyons said they have identified about five places to distribute their items.