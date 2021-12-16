 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
M.D. students collect items to distribute to the homeless
0 Comments

M.D. students collect items to distribute to the homeless

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – M.D. candidate students in Florence with the University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine in Columbia are having a “Stocking Drive” to collect items for homeless in this area.

Through the Stocking Drive the M.D. candidate students have been collecting socks, soap, tooth brushes and tooth paste, Tt-shirts, and undergarments and other hygiene items for residents in homeless shelters around the community.

Carra Lyons, a third-year M.D. candidate of the Class of 2023 with the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and volunteer coordinator for medical students in Florence, said the students wanted to do something to support the community where they now live and train.

As the volunteer coordinator for medical students, Lyons said she wanted to think of something that would show their appreciation to the community and to help those in need. She said a total of 17 students are working on this project.

Lyons said they have received donations from area hospitals, medical offices, students here and in Columbia and local businesses.

She said the project started out as a sock drive, but then they started to receive other items as well.

“Our goal was 100 bags, but I think we have enough items to fill 150 to 200 bags,” she said.

Lyons said she considers it a privilege to be here in Florence and wanted to complete a project to benefit the community, especially the homeless. She said the group does a project every year at this time.

Autumn Lupotsky, a four-year student, said they wanted to support the people where they are learning and will be serving in the future.

She said she hopes to remain in the Southeast and likes the size of Florence, where people have ties to one another.

Arianna Douglas, a third-year student, said she thinks it is important as health care professionals to help outside the hospital setting. It is important to do for those in need, she said.

“I think people are in need this time of year,” said Ionut Popazan, a third-year student. “It is important to make sure people have the essential things they need. The items we have collected are important to general health.”

Popazan said he is originally from New York but likes this area. He said they have been able to work with all the hospitals, including MUSC – Florence, McLeod, HopeHealth and Mercy Medicine.

Lyons said they have identified about five places to distribute their items.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges go back to drawing board to fight COVID

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence City Council to consider mask mandate Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council is once again expected to consider a masking ordinance Monday afternoon. On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the city council is the first and final reading of an emergency ordinance that would mandate the wearing of face masks in businesses open to the public and restaurants. 

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun
Local News

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun

FLORENCE, S.C. – Employees of a Florence distribution center may have recently gotten the opportunity to visit Cancun. Rich Rowlett, site leader at Field's Florence office located in the former Morning News press plant on Otis Way, said that the company recently paid for its employees to travel to the Mexican vacation destination as a reward for reaching $100 million in sales in 2019. 

Murdaugh blamed some problems on addiction; bond set at $7M
Local News

Murdaugh blamed some problems on addiction; bond set at $7M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Speaking publicly for the first time in months, the prominent South Carolina attorney accused of a slew of mostly financial crimes after his wife and son were found shot dead outside their home blamed some of his problems on a 20-year-long opiate addiction shortly before a judge set bond at $7 million Monday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert