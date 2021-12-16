M.D. students collect items to distribute to the homeless

FLORENCE, S.C. – M.D. candidate students in Florence with the University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine in Columbia are having a “Stocking Drive” to collect items for homeless in this area.
Through the Stocking Drive the M.D. candidate students have been collecting socks, soap, tooth brushes and tooth paste, Tt-shirts, and undergarments and other hygiene items for residents in homeless shelters around the community.
Carra Lyons, a third-year M.D. candidate of the Class of 2023 with the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and volunteer coordinator for medical students in Florence, said the students wanted to do something to support the community where they now live and train.
As the volunteer coordinator for medical students, Lyons said she wanted to think of something that would show their appreciation to the community and to help those in need. She said a total of 17 students are working on this project.
Lyons said they have received donations from area hospitals, medical offices, students here and in Columbia and local businesses.
She said the project started out as a sock drive, but then they started to receive other items as well.
“Our goal was 100 bags, but I think we have enough items to fill 150 to 200 bags,” she said.
Lyons said she considers it a privilege to be here in Florence and wanted to complete a project to benefit the community, especially the homeless. She said the group does a project every year at this time.
Autumn Lupotsky, a four-year student, said they wanted to support the people where they are learning and will be serving in the future.
She said she hopes to remain in the Southeast and likes the size of Florence, where people have ties to one another.
Arianna Douglas, a third-year student, said she thinks it is important as health care professionals to help outside the hospital setting. It is important to do for those in need, she said.
“I think people are in need this time of year,” said Ionut Popazan, a third-year student. “It is important to make sure people have the essential things they need. The items we have collected are important to general health.”
Popazan said he is originally from New York but likes this area. He said they have been able to work with all the hospitals, including MUSC – Florence, McLeod, HopeHealth and Mercy Medicine.
Lyons said they have identified about five places to distribute their items.