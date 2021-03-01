M. Rhett DeHart to serve as acting US attorney

As acting U.S. attorney, DeHart will supervise the district’s criminal, civil, appellate and administrative divisions and serve as the liaison between the office and district Chief Judge R. Bryan Harwell.

DeHart is a native of North Augusta and currently resides in Mount Pleasant. He has served in the office since 2001. Prior to joining the Department of Justice, DeHart was a counsel on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, where he supervised the criminal legislation section. He is a graduate of the honors college of the University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina.