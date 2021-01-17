 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madie Robinson, Pat Henegan, Jim Clyburn to speak at virtual MLK Day event
0 comments

Madie Robinson, Pat Henegan, Jim Clyburn to speak at virtual MLK Day event

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual Martin Luther King Day celebration held by the Florence Branch of the NAACP may be canceled, but the Pee Dee will have three of its leaders speaking at a statewide virtual ceremony. 

Madie Robinson, S.C. Rep. Patricia "Pat" Henegan and U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn will speak at the ceremony to be held at 10 a.m. Monday via Zoom.

Robinson, executive director of Pee Dee Healthy Start and a member of the national NAACP board, will bring greetings, according to a program. 

Henegan, also the chair of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus, will speak on the issue of criminal justice. 

She represents House District 54 in the South Carolina General Assembly. That district includes northern Darlington County, the eastern two-thirds of Marlboro County and part of Chesterfield County. 

Clyburn will speak on the issue of civic engagement. 

He represents the state's sixth Congressional district, which includes a part of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County as it cuts through a large portion of the central southern part of the state. 

The link to attend the ceremony is available at historictrinitysc-org.zoom.us/j/82902272200?pwd=WGdRZ3EvWDBnN3FTZXNFRlZWa2toQT09#success.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges against E.J. McIver dismissed
Local News

Charges against E.J. McIver dismissed

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools trustee E.J. McIver may be returning to the board. Records of the Florence County Clerk of Court's office indicate that charges filed against McIver in 2019 have been dismissed by 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor E.L. "Ed" Clements III. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert