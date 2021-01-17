Madie Robinson, Pat Henegan, Jim Clyburn to speak at virtual MLK Day event

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual Martin Luther King Day celebration held by the Florence Branch of the NAACP may be canceled, but the Pee Dee will have three of its leaders speaking at a statewide virtual ceremony.

Madie Robinson, S.C. Rep. Patricia "Pat" Henegan and U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn will speak at the ceremony to be held at 10 a.m. Monday via Zoom.

Robinson, executive director of Pee Dee Healthy Start and a member of the national NAACP board, will bring greetings, according to a program.

Henegan, also the chair of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus, will speak on the issue of criminal justice.

She represents House District 54 in the South Carolina General Assembly. That district includes northern Darlington County, the eastern two-thirds of Marlboro County and part of Chesterfield County.

Clyburn will speak on the issue of civic engagement.

He represents the state's sixth Congressional district, which includes a part of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County as it cuts through a large portion of the central southern part of the state.

The link to attend the ceremony is available at historictrinitysc-org.zoom.us/j/82902272200?pwd=WGdRZ3EvWDBnN3FTZXNFRlZWa2toQT09#success.

