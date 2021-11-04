 Skip to main content
Madison Cawthorn endorses Graham Allen
Madison Cawthorn endorses Graham Allen

FLORENCE, S.C. – Graham Allen has secured another endorsement in the Congressional District 7 Republican primary race. 

Allen's campaign announced Thursday afternoon that he has been endorsed by Congressman Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina. 

Allen said on Twitter that he is honored to receive Cawthorn's endorsement.He called Cawthorn one of the most powerful conservative leaders in the country. 

"He fights daily against the radical left to save our American values," Allen tweeted. "I am grateful for his support/look forward to fight for America First policies with him in Congress." 

Cawthorn, 26, was elected to Congress in 2020. He is the youngest member of Congress since Jed Johnson Jr. was elected in 1964. Cawthorn is confined to a wheelchair because of a car accident that happened when he was 18 years old. Prior to the accident, he had been nominated to attend the Naval Academy by Mark Meadows, the former representative from Cawthorn's district and White House chief of staff under Donald Trump. 

Allen was previously endorsed by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

