'Magic Man:' Darlington declares Dave Neilson Day

"It was a true example that he loved his wife," Boyd said. "He took care of her and respected her ... They were a true example of once you wed, you're one."

He later added that Dave had taught his son magic 20 years ago.

Boyd joked that Dave was the magic man and he was the karate man.

He called Denny a tough woman. He thanked her for her eight years of service on the Darlington City Council and for her service in the General Assembly.

Councilwoman Elaine Reed also spoke at the ceremony.

Garland said that Dave was his basketball coach and friend.

He remembered that Dave carried silver dollars in his pocket that he would use to lighten the mood with a magic trick.

Garland said their legacy was wanting to be better for the city and the county.

"You were the most important person in their lives when they were talking to you," Garland said. "That's the embodiment of public service. They were true leader-servants."

He also remembered that Dave would shorten everyone's name into a nickname, that he was always writing on his hands, and that he kept candy in his station wagon.