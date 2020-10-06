'Magic Man:' Darlington declares Dave Neilson Day

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It seems like everyone in Darlington has a story about retired state Rep. Denny Neilson or her husband, Dave.
Some of those stories were shared Tuesday morning as state Sen. Gerald Malloy, state Rep. Robert Q. Williams, and Darlington officials including Mayor Curtis Boyd and City Manager Howard Garland held a ceremony to belatedly declare Thursday, Oct. 1, as Dave Neilson Day in the city.
The ceremony was scheduled for last Thursday but was moved to Tuesday morning.
Dave died in October 2018.
Thursday's ceremony was held to provide support for Denny as she recovers from health problems and continues to grieve for her late husband.
Denny did not attend the ceremony because of her health.
She said by phone that she was honored.
Williams provided a signed proclamation from the General Assembly.
He described Denny as someone who represented Darlington for a long, long time in the South Carolina General Assembly.
Denny served from 1983 until 2012, according to records of the General Assembly.
Willilams later explained that they had served together from his election in 2006 until redistricting happened in 2012. At that time, House District 56, the district Neilson represented, went to another part of the state, pitting them against each other to continue representing Darlington County.
Williams described Dave as a teacher, educator, and a coach.
"I remember him being my P.E. [physical education] coach. He also taught me marketing at Saint John's High School," Williams said. "Dave was very, very good man."
Williams added that a lot of people in Darlington knew Denny because of Dave or Dave because of Denny. He said people never saw them apart.
He said Dave was an Army veteran and opened the first A&W franchise in the state. He also said Dave loved taking pictures.
Malloy provided American and South Carolina flags that had flown over the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia to Boyd to provide to Neilson.
Malloy said sometimes awards and recognitions weren't sufficient to reflect a person's service.
He said both Denny and Dave answered the most basic question of what someone is doing for others.
Malloy also remembered serving in the General Assembly with Denny when he was a "young guy."
He said Denny was always available to give advice to those wise enough to seek it.
Boyd also remembered the love for each other the Neilsons had.
He called the couple a true example of love.
"It was a true example that he loved his wife," Boyd said. "He took care of her and respected her ... They were a true example of once you wed, you're one."
He later added that Dave had taught his son magic 20 years ago.
Boyd joked that Dave was the magic man and he was the karate man.
He called Denny a tough woman. He thanked her for her eight years of service on the Darlington City Council and for her service in the General Assembly.
Councilwoman Elaine Reed also spoke at the ceremony.
Garland said that Dave was his basketball coach and friend.
He remembered that Dave carried silver dollars in his pocket that he would use to lighten the mood with a magic trick.
Garland said their legacy was wanting to be better for the city and the county.
"You were the most important person in their lives when they were talking to you," Garland said. "That's the embodiment of public service. They were true leader-servants."
He also remembered that Dave would shorten everyone's name into a nickname, that he was always writing on his hands, and that he kept candy in his station wagon.
"It didn't matter if you had been out of school for 40 years, he would always say, 'Howard, you owe me another test,'" Garland said.
He also remembered that Dave would constantly tell him to keep his hands above his hips so he would be ready to catch a pass.
Garland remembered Dave being very supportive of Denny as she recovered from an accident in 2003.
"He was a blessing for her," Garland said. "He was the wind beneath her wings."
Dave, Garland said, encouraged Denny to pursue a city council seat in the mid 1970s and the General Assembly in the 1980s.
Garland also said that Dave won the state championship in 1983 with an undefeated team.
South Carolina High School League records indicate that Saint John's won the AAA championship in 1983 over James F. Byrnes High School.
Garland also asked the community to support Denny in her golden years.
