FLORENCE, S.C. – Magnolia Mall is hosting its first “Park and Play: Dinner and a Movie” on Wednesday night. The movie playing at dusk will be “Transformers.”
The parking lot between Dick's Sporting Goods and JCPenney will open at 5 p.m. for those attending the event. When attendees purchase their parking pass, they will be automatically entered into a raffle, granted access to local food trucks and will receive special discounts to retailers located in Magnolia Mall, stated a mall release. Being given away are a Yeti Cooler, Apple Air pods, a 40-inch television, gift cards and more.
Big E’s Mobile Eatery will provide barbecue pulled pork and chicken on a stick. Sunshine’s Sweet Creations will have funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos and more. The Food Court inside the mall will also offer a variety of food from Chick-fil-a to Hibachi.
Shanna C. Wilson, the marketing coordinator at Magnolia Mall, said it is a time to bring the community together to “enjoy a night under the stars with Magnolia Mall.”
“It is more than a dinner and a movie, it is a place for people to come, have fun and feel safe,” Wilson said. “This is a family-oriented event. We wanted to host an event that would be perfect for the entire family. We are excited to be able to host an event to help bring the community together while socially distancing.”
Wilson said members of the mall's marketing department stays in constant contact with each other having various brainstorming sessions to generate ideas for shoppers to enjoy.
“Any time we can bring shoppers to the mall, even to the parking lot, it’s an opportunity to bring them into the mall,” she said. “We have various retailers who are offering discounts that day to attendees, and we'll be opening the parking area early so shop.”
Attendees can shop retailers and receive special discounts if they show their Eventbrite parking pass. Zales will offer 20% to 40% off of select items, and Kay Jeweler’s will offer 10% off items, stated the release. These offers are only valid the day of the event.
Approximately 95 percent of the stores in the mall are back open, Wilson said.
“Business is steady, and we are happy to be open and provide a need for the community,” Wilson said.
Wilson said all shoppers walking into the mall will be asked to wear a face covering.
"Transformers" will begin playing on the big screen about at dusk.
“We hope to have events similar to this one throughout the summer and the fall,” Wilson said.
Parking passes are available for $22.85 at shopmagnoliamall.com and Facebook.com/Magnolia Mall. The parking lot between Dick’s Sporting Goods and JCPenney will be blocked off, and access will only be permitted with a parking pass beginning at 5 p.m.
Mall hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
