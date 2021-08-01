Majority of Florence residents say they want infrastructure improvements

One question in the survey asked residents how long they had lived in Florence. Over 55% of the residents said they had lived in the city for more than 20 years, 21.2% said they had lived in the city for between 11 and 20 years, 12.1% said they had lived in the city for between six and 10 years, 9.8% said they had lived in the city for between one and five years and 1.5% said they had lived in the city for less than one year.