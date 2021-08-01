Majority of Florence residents say they want infrastructure improvements

FLORENCE, S.C. – Nearly 60% of a group of over 550 Florence residents say they want to see the city improve its infrastructure.
Gary Mitchell − president of Kendig Keast, the firm preparing the city’s comprehensive plan − presented information on a survey related to the updating of the city’s comprehensive plan to the Florence City Council Tuesday afternoon.
A slide in his presentation showed that the survey was conducted in July 2020 and it received 553 responses, 93% of which were from city residents.
The survey provided respondents the ability to select their top three priorities from a list of 15 options compiled by unspecified city staff members. Nearly 60% of the respondents selected infrastructure improvements as one of their top three priorities.
A follow-up question asked respondents to select key issues related to infrastructure: 31% of respondents selected stormwater and drainage issues, 23.1% selected poor general infrastructure, 21.8% selected deteriorating streets, 15.7% selected walkability and connectivity and 7% selected long construction times.
“Streets are rather poor but the utility systems seem to be working well,” one comment said. Another said that storm drainage capacity was a concern due to increasing frequency of severe weather.
Other top priorities included recreational amenities (35.2%), public safety (28.9%), downtown improvements (27.3%), economic development (23.8%), neighborhood revitalization (23.1%), traffic congestion (22%) and workforce development (20.7). The options receiving the lowest number of selections were equity in providing public services and making investments (9%), the city’s image and identity (8.1%) and more land for economic development (4.6%).
A follow-up question asked respondents to select key issues related to recreational amenities: 38.1% selected parks and recreation, 23.2% selected arts and cultural facilities, 18.7% selected aquatics center, 12.9% selected walking and biking trails and 6.5% selected sports and entertainment complexes.
One comment said that recreation had improved greatly in the area of sports. “To me the Rail Trail has a lot of potential but falls short of the mark,” another person said in a comment.
Another follow-up question asked respondents what they would like to see downtown: 54.3% said things that appeal to kids and families,52.1% said places to hang out like green spaces and plazas with seating and 51.8% selected special events that bring the community together. The lowest selected item was high-quality office space at 13.2%.
The survey also asked respondents for key issues related to land use and development of which the top issue was development inequity (30.4%), the local economy and jobs of which the top issue was education (32.9%), housing and neighborhoods of which the top issue was affordable housing (28%), transportation of which the top issue was walkability and connectivity (28.9%).
One question in the survey asked residents how long they had lived in Florence. Over 55% of the residents said they had lived in the city for more than 20 years, 21.2% said they had lived in the city for between 11 and 20 years, 12.1% said they had lived in the city for between six and 10 years, 9.8% said they had lived in the city for between one and five years and 1.5% said they had lived in the city for less than one year.
Another question asked if and where people worked. Over 80% of the respondents said they worked within the city. Other cities and towns where residents said they worked included Darlington (12), Hartsville (8), out of state (7), Lake City (3), Lamar (2), Sumter (2) and Timmonsville (2). One person each said they worked in Holly Hill, Kingstree, Mullins, Myrtle Beach, Pamplico, Salters and Turbeville. Just under 3% said they were retired, disabled or unemployed.