Man arrested in connection to West Evans Street shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man who was arrested Monday faces multiple charges in connection to a shooting incident early Sunday on West Evans Street in Florence.
One person was injured in the incident in the 2000 block of West Evans Street. The injuries did not appear to be life threatening, according to a Florence police spokesman.
Eric Eaddy has been arrested and charged with the discharging a firearm into a vehicle; hit and run with an occupied vehicle; driving under suspension; habitual offender (driving). More charges could follow, according to Capt. Robert Drulis with the Florence Police Department.
Officers were sent to the block at 12:12 a.m. Sunday, and the wounded person was taken to a hospital by EMS. The shooting stemmed from a hit-and-run, according to a Florence police spokesman.