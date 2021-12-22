Man arrested in North Carolina after allegedly kidnapping a person on Cherokee Road

Joseph Allen Wright was arrested in Lumberton, N.C., and is awaiting extradition on charges of second-degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery and grand larceny after allegedly forcing a person at knifepoint into the passenger seat of the person's vehicle and then driving to North Carolina.

Second- degree burglary is a felony with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Kidnapping is a felony with a penalty of up to 30 years in prison. Armed robbery is a felony with a penalty of between 10 and 30 years in prison. Grand larceny is a felony and carries a penalty of a fine in the discretion of the court and up to either five or 10 years in jail depending on the value of the item stolen.