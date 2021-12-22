 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McLeod Health
Man arrested in North Carolina after allegedly kidnapping a person on Cherokee Road
0 Comments

Man arrested in North Carolina after allegedly kidnapping a person on Cherokee Road

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man could face up to 80 years in jail after allegedly kidnapping a person on Cherokee Road. 

Joseph Allen Wright was arrested in Lumberton, N.C., and is awaiting extradition on charges of second-degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery and grand larceny after allegedly forcing a person at knifepoint into the passenger seat of the person's vehicle and then driving to North Carolina. 

Second- degree burglary is a felony with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Kidnapping is a felony with a penalty of up to 30 years in prison. Armed robbery is a felony with a penalty of between 10 and 30 years in prison. Grand larceny is a felony and carries a penalty of a fine in the discretion of the court and up to either five or 10 years in jail depending on the value of the item stolen. 

Additional charges are likely as the investigation continues. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Papa John's Pizza is getting a makeover

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography
Local News

Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography

FLORENCE, S.C. – In just over two years, Haley Andersen will have earned a marketing degree from Francis Marion University and started her own award-winning business. What’s more, she’s one of two 20-year-olds graduating this fall, the youngest in the class. This isn’t the typical timeline for a college graduate, but Anderson’s story is hardly typical.

Jay Vinson sworn as South Carolina Court of Appeals justice
Local News

Jay Vinson sworn as South Carolina Court of Appeals justice

FLORENCE, S.C. – The newest South Carolina Court of Appeals justice was sworn into office Thursday afternoon at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty administered the office of oath to former 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court Judge Jay Vinson Jr. during the ceremony.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert