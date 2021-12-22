Man arrested in North Carolina after allegedly kidnapping a person on Cherokee Road

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man could face up to 80 years in jail after allegedly kidnapping a person on Cherokee Road.
Joseph Allen Wright was arrested in Lumberton, N.C., and is awaiting extradition on charges of second-degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery and grand larceny after allegedly forcing a person at knifepoint into the passenger seat of the person's vehicle and then driving to North Carolina.
Second- degree burglary is a felony with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Kidnapping is a felony with a penalty of up to 30 years in prison. Armed robbery is a felony with a penalty of between 10 and 30 years in prison. Grand larceny is a felony and carries a penalty of a fine in the discretion of the court and up to either five or 10 years in jail depending on the value of the item stolen.
Additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
