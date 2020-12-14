 Skip to main content
Man beaten to death with hammer at Effingham homeless shelter
Man beaten to death with hammer at Effingham homeless shelter

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — A man at the Regeneration Center homeless shelter in Effingham was beaten to death with a hammer by a fellow resident, authorities said.

Bobby Carl Gainey, 56, was beaten with the hammer Saturday morning at the Regeneration Center in Effingham and died a short time later at the hospital, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Joseph Lee McFadden, 39, was arrested after the beating and charged with murder, deputies said.

Investigators said the attack happened after an argument at the shelter, but they released no other details.

McFadden is charged with murder. It wasn't know if he had a lawyer.

