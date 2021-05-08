Man charged in April Florence shooting deaths

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A man already in custody on charges of discharging a firearm into vehicle was served with two murder warrants in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in their car near the intersection of Alligator Road and US 76.

Raheim Rajuan Taylor, 23, of 760 Third Street, Timmonsville, was charged Friday with two counts each of murder and attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Taylor is charged with firing an AT-47 rifle into a gray Honda and killing Lydia Thompson and Malik Askins while two juveniles were in the vehicle with them, according to the release. The juveniles suffered no physical harm in the attack.

Taylor, who was already in custody on charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a vehicle connected with an incident in March, according to the release.

All told, Taylor is now charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle and one county of discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.

He is currently being held without bond on the Timmonsville charges and will face another bond hearing before a circuit court judge in connection with the Florence County charges.