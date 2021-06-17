Man charged with murder in West Palmetto Street shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder Thursday morning following a shooting earlier this week on West Palmetto Street in Florence.
At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Traquan Tyreek Dillon turned himself in at the Florence Police Department to face the charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
These charges stem from a shooting Monday night at 1524 W. Palmetto St. that sent one victim to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
Dillon allegedly shot the victim during a verbal altercation in the Cruizers parking lot then fled the scene in the vehicle, according to the Florence Police Department.
Officers learned the victim was shot after having a verbal altercation with a subject in a vehicle.
After further investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants against Dillon.