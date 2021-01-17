Man dies a day after house fire in northwest Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – A house fire Friday night in northwest Florence has claimed the life of a Florence man.

Marcus Nobles, 65, of 1101 W. Haskell Ave. in Florence died Saturday at the Augusta Burn Center in Georgia, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Nobles initially was taken to an area hospital, where he was stabilized before being transported to Augusta. Preliminary investigation indicates the probable cause of the incident was a grease fire in the kitchen.

The body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.