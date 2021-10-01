Man once accused of club shooting sues Lake City and its police department

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution.

Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department.

The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019.

Bouie alleges in the complaint that he was celebrating his birthday in Florence at the time of the shooting. In specific, Bouie says he celebrated at a friend's house, visited a Waffle House, stopped at an Exxon station and then checked into a motel.

At a news conference on Oct. 4, 2019, Parham played video reportedly of Bouie at the Waffle House .

Bouie alleges that the police department spoke with two unidentified witnesses who alleged he was the shooter. These witness statements are alleged to have been the basis for the arrest warrants for Bouie.