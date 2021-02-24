Man shot during Dillon dispute

DILLON, S.C. -- One person was shot Tuesday night near the pool at the Royal Regency Motel on Radford Boulevard in Dillon.

Dillon Police responded at 10:30 p.m. to a dispute at the motel and arrived to find an argument going on at the pool and, as they approached, one male shot another male, according to a release from the agency.

Officers arrested the suspect, secured the gun and performed first-aid on the victim until medics with Dillon County EMS arrived.

The suspect was taken to the Dillon County Detention Center, according to the release.