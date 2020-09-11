Man shot, killed Friday morning at Florence County motel

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A man was shot and killed Friday morning at a Florence County motel.
Florence County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at about 5:15 a.m. to the Florence Inn & Suites on US 76 at Interstate 95 for a reported shooting, according to a release from the agency.
Upon arrival deputies found that one victim had been shot and was being transported to an area hospital where he later died.
The Florence County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity once next of kin has been notified.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the shooting is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 464, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.