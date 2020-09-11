 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot, killed Friday morning at Florence County motel
0 comments

Man shot, killed Friday morning at Florence County motel

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A man was shot and killed Friday morning at a Florence County motel.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at about 5:15 a.m. to the Florence Inn & Suites on US 76 at Interstate 95 for a reported shooting, according to a release from the agency.

Upon arrival deputies found that one victim had been shot and was being transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The Florence County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity once next of kin has been notified.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the shooting is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 464, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence woman faces 'terrifying' prospect of dementia

  • +4

FLORENCE, S.C. — The path to a potential Alzheimer's diagnosis started with a scratch on the side of a car for one Florence woman. The woman, who refused to provide her name due to the susceptibility of those with dementia to scams and frauds, said she had driven to her granddaughter's residence to spend a day with her before she returned to college. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert