LAKE CITY, S.C. -- A man wanted on a charge of kidnapping, presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime has turned himself in to Florence County Sheriff's deputies.
Kenneth Damonte Graham surrendered to deputies Wednesday, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Graham is charged in connection with a July 6 incident at 900 US 52 in Lake City during which prompted a manhunt in the area near Cameron Road an d S.C. 341 near Lake City.
"Investigators allege that graham presented a firearm and forcibly removed the victim from a vehicle against the victim's will," according to the release.
Deputies in the area responded and located Graham who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit to Cameron Road before running into a nearby wooded area. The following manhunt was suspected after several hours, according to the release.
Graham is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.