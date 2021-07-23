Man, woman with drugs and guns arrested in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – A narcotics search warrant resulted in two arrests Thursday evening in Timmonsville.
Christopher Cornelius Hickson, 36, and Sarah Elizabeth Leroux, 37, both of 4152 Hall Road, were arrested at the Hall Road residence by narcotics investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted.
The search yielded illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine, heroin and crack cocaine. Investigators also discovered two guns, once of which was stolen.
Hickson was charged with possession of a stolen pistol, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine base.
Leroux was charged with possession of a stolen pistol, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine base.
Hickson and Leroux are being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.