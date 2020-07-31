FLORENCE, S.C. — Daphine Tedder is moving on to the next chapter in her life.
Volunteers and staff held a party Friday afternoon to celebrate the last day of Tedder's 21 years as director of the Manna House. But, before the party, Tedder was focused on her next chapter: working with her church, New Hopewell Missionary Baptist near the Darlington County community of Society Hill.
"I plan to help my church,' Tedder said. "We are trying be certified by the USDA [United States Department of Agriculture] so we can sell our vegetables in supermarkets."
She said the church has an outreach center in her neighborhood in Society Hill that she plans to help.
Tedder said she wasn't planning on the party or an interview with the Morning News. She just wanted to hand over her keys and move on to her next chapter.
Tedder served as the director of the Manna House for 21 years.
She said one of her favorite things was being able to help someone get back on their feet with a meal, have that person pledge to make a donation one day, and then come back and give back to the center, which is at 450 Jarrott St.
"It was inspiring," she said. "It had to be something that I enjoyed doing for me to be here that long."
She said she was planning to retire in 2020 anyway but her plans were moved forward because of COVID-19 and the Manna House's quick decision to hire Paul Jones to replace her. Tedder added that she was in a higher risk category for potential negative effects from the virus. She called Jones a "warrior, someone capable of making sure the Manna House continues to operate for another 20 years."
Tedder also plans to take a recreational vehicle trip with friends once the COVID-19 situation improves.
"I'm going to rent me an RV, me and some of my other retired girlfriends, and we're going to tour the United States," Tedder said. "We're not going to hire a driver. We're just going to kick back and chill."
