Manner of Sheridan Wahl's death to be listed as undetermined
PAMPLICO, S.C. – Sheridan Wahl's manner of death is undetermined. 

Keith Von Lutcken, Florence County coroner, said Monday afternoon that the investigation into Wahl's death had been completed and that her cause of death would be listed as undetermined. 

He added that tests determined that Wahl died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries suffered during a fall.

Von Lutcken ordered additional tests on Wahl's body on Sept. 27.

The body of Wahl, 21, was found at the base of the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department’s training tower, located at the rear of their facility on Sept. 21. 

Prior to that, Wahl had last been seen on Sept. 19, when she was denied service at a rental store for not wearing shoes.

Other media outlets reported that Wahl told her mother that she planned to return to Florida that day.

Wahl came to the Grand Strand to visit her father.

