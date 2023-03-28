FLORENCE, S.C. -- Manpower rejoined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting attended by their Florence and Myrtle Beach staff.

Manpower is a local staffing company that provides quality candidates to fill temporary, temporary to permanent and direct hires to employers. The agency is owned by Patricia Doar and is known B&P Temporary Services, Inc. working under the Manpower business platform.

B&P Temporary Services, Inc. was established in 1976 by Patricia and William Doar. Their franchise includes offices in Florence, Myrtle Beach and Hartsville. The Doar's have always taken great pride with their involvement in the community and giving back in any way possible. Our goal at B&P Temporary Services, Inc. is to not only provide employment for our candidates and highly qualified individuals to our clients, but to make them part of our Manpower family.

If you are in need of a job or if you are an employer looking for qualified candidates please contact our Manpower agency at: 1504 West Evans Street Florence, SC 29501, Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Phone number: 843-662-9347, Facebook page: Florence Branch-Manpower