Marc David remembers pulling Colgate University campus together after Sept. 11 attacks

FLORENCE, S.C. – Marc David will always remember working to keep the Colgate University campus together after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

David, now the vice president for academic affairs at Florence-Darlington Technical College, was the director of undergraduate studies at Colgate University on Sept. 11, 2001.

Colgate is a private liberal arts school in Hamilton, N.Y. It is considered to be a “Little Ivy” and its sports teams, the Raiders, are in the Patriot League. Famous alumni include Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes and former NBA player Adonal Foyle.

“Colgate is located in central New York, and most of our students were from the New York [City] area,” David said. “It kind of set off an alarm instantly. We were in a training session at the time the first plane hit [8:46 a.m.]. As soon as we saw that plane hit [the North Tower of the World Trade Center], we were shocked and we were trying to gather our bearings.”

He said the school’s first major concern was the safety of its students and faculty members that were in the city.