March is the best month of 2021 for Inland Port Dillon
March is the best month of 2021 for Inland Port Dillon

DILLON, S.C. – March was the best month since November for Inland Port Dillon. 

The South Carolina Ports Authority announced Tuesday morning that "nearly 3,000" rail moves were conducted at the port during the month of March. 

A rail move is change in the method of transportation for cargo. Like from a truck to rail or from rail to a truck. 

The authority also indicated that the port has seen 27,549 rail moves since the beginning of the fiscal year. Subtracting the monthly numbers previously reported from this total, indicates that 2,957 rail moves were conducted at the port in March. 

In November 2020, 3,077 rail moves were conduced at the port. 

Port authority chief executive officer Jim Newsome said the volumes at Inland Port Dillon and other facilities were impressive and highlighted the authority's efficient operations and the strength of the state's maritime community during the pandemic. 

“We look forward to offering the same reliable service and additional capacity to our customers as we welcome ships to the Leatherman Terminal," Newsome said. "S.C. Ports is proud to open the first container terminal in the U.S. since 2009 in South Carolina.”

The Leatherman terminal is named for S.C. Sen. Hugh Leatherman of Florence. 

