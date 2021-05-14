 Skip to main content
Marchers gather in Timmonsville to question how Charles Green died two days after police pursuit
Marchers gather in Timmonsville to question how Charles Green died two days after police pursuit

Timmonsville March

Jessica Green, wife of Charles Green, holds her daughter's hand as she and Elder James Johnson lead a march through downtown Timmonsville on Friday.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Cries of "no justice, no peace" and "no justice, no racist police" echoed through the empty streets of downtown Timmonsville Friday afternoon. 

Jessica Green, wife of the late Charles Green, and Elder James Johnson of the Racial Justice Network led a march to demand answers regarding the death of Charles Green on April 10. 

Green, 33, died two days after a Timmonsville police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop that turned into a pursuit and resulted in a crash. 

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said Green was treated by emergency medical service personnel following the crash and that Green was taken to a local hospital after he complained of having difficulty breathing. 

Green died two days later in the hospital.  

