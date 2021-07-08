 Skip to main content
Marco Rural Water System to receive $4.91 million for new backup water tank, well and treatment plant
Marco Rural Water System to receive $4.91 million for new backup water tank, well and treatment plant

MARION, S.C. – Residents of southern Marion County may soon be seeing higher water flows. 

The United States Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that it had loaned $4.91 million to the MarCo Rural Water System for the construction of a backup water tank, a backup water supply well and a backup water treatment facility. 

It is projected that the projects will improve flows in the whole system but particularly in the southern portion.

The loan was made as part of a $307 million, 34 state program announced by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Wednesday. 

“Every community needs safe, reliable and modern water and wastewater systems,” Vilsack said. “The consequences of decades of disinvestment in physical infrastructure have fallen most heavily on communities of color. This is why USDA is investing in water infrastructure in rural and Tribal communities that need it most to help them build back better, stronger and more equitably than ever before.”

“We are excited to assist both Abbeville and Marion counties improve their water infrastructure. Projects like these are essential and will have a significant impact to rural communities for years to come”, Marty Bright-Rivera, acting state director for South Carolina USDA Rural Development, said. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

