Margaret Curtis exhibit opens Tuesday at Florence County Museum

"The works in this exhibition have been created more recently and deal with the topics that have followed her throughout her career," Motte said.

Two of the topics are family dynamics and global warming.

"Although Curtis’ narratives are ambiguous and open to interpretation, posing more questions than answers, her work is concerned with power, especially the power dynamics in everyday relationships. In paintings like Ice Sculpture and American Family of Four, Curtis invites a comparison between the effects of narcissism on the family structure to the operation of patriarchal power structures within society at large," Motte wrote for one of the walls.

The paintings are vivid in color, complex in texture and rich in symbolism.

"They can range from examinations of power in relationships and politics, climate change, you name it. There's a lot of content here and something for everyone to appreciate," Motte said.