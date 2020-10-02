Margaret Curtis to serve as juror for Pee Dee art competition

Curtis has lived and worked as a professional artist for the much of the past 30 years, living in New York and North Carolina. Reviews and features of Curtis’ work have appeared in Art Forum, The New York Times, Art in America, Art News, Modern Painters, and New Art Examiner, among others. She has also taught painting at The School of Visual Arts in New York for several years, and has been on the boards of both The Flood Gallery in Asheville, N.C., as well as The Upstairs Gallery in Tryon, N.C. She is represented by Tracey Morgan Gallery in Asheville.