 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Margaret Curtis to serve as juror for Pee Dee art competition
0 comments

Margaret Curtis to serve as juror for Pee Dee art competition

{{featured_button_text}}
Artworks

Pictured are Memento Morididdle Movement #502 by Charles Clary, Requiem by Kevin Spaulding, Infinite Summers I by Jasna Shannon, Blimp (top) and Leap of Faith (bottom) by Jim Boden, and Stockpile (foreground) by Alexandra Knox. All are currently on display at the Florence County Museum.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. — An artist whose work has appeared in the New York Times will serve as juror of the 2021 Pee Dee Regional Art Competition. 

The Florence County Museum announced that South Carolina Artist Margaret Curtis would serve as juror of the competition that runs from Friday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Nov. 15. 

Curtis has lived and worked as a professional artist for the much of the past 30 years, living in New York and North Carolina. Reviews and features of Curtis’ work have appeared in Art Forum, The New York Times, Art in America, Art News, Modern Painters, and New Art Examiner, among others. She has also taught painting at The School of Visual Arts in New York for several years, and has been on the boards of both The Flood Gallery in Asheville, N.C., as well as The Upstairs Gallery in Tryon, N.C. She is represented by Tracey Morgan Gallery in Asheville. 

Artists’ entries for the 2021 Pee Dee Regional Art Competition will be taken online at flocomuseum.org.

Any artist native to the Pee Dee area or currently living in Florence, Horry, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Kershaw, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties are eligible to enter.

A cash prize of $1000 will be awarded to the competition’s first place winner.

Competition prospectus, schedule, and registration details can be found at flocomuseum.org/pee-dee-regional.

Questions may be directed to Florence County Museum at 843-676-1200.

The competition is sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Florence.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DHEC: 48 Pee Dee schools report COVID cases
Local News

DHEC: 48 Pee Dee schools report COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 527 new confirmed cases and 37 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable deaths.

+3
Parks named new Marion Police Chief
Local News

Parks named new Marion Police Chief

MARION, S.C. — City of Marion officials announced the hiring of Keith Parks as Chief of Police Thursday. A swearing-in ceremony was held at the Marion Opera House where he takes the helm following last month’s resignation of Tony Flowers.

+2
Yarborough, T.J. Joye's campaign manager participate in forum
Local News

Yarborough, T.J. Joye's campaign manager participate in forum

FLORENCE, S.C. — Democratic Florence County Sheriff candidate Darrin Yarborough and Republican candidate T.J. Joye's campaign manager, Will Tarte, participated in a candidate forum Monday evening hosted by the League of Women Voters Florence chapter and the Florence County Republican Party. 

Local News

Florence to host its first Le Diner en Blanc

FLORENCE, S.C. — Le Dîner en Blanc, the Parisian-inspired pop-up picnic characterized by its famous all-white dress code, is coming to Florence for the first time ever next  summer. The exact date will be announced later.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert