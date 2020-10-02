Margaret Curtis to serve as juror for Pee Dee art competition

FLORENCE, S.C. — An artist whose work has appeared in the New York Times will serve as juror of the 2021 Pee Dee Regional Art Competition.
The Florence County Museum announced that South Carolina Artist Margaret Curtis would serve as juror of the competition that runs from Friday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Nov. 15.
Curtis has lived and worked as a professional artist for the much of the past 30 years, living in New York and North Carolina. Reviews and features of Curtis’ work have appeared in Art Forum, The New York Times, Art in America, Art News, Modern Painters, and New Art Examiner, among others. She has also taught painting at The School of Visual Arts in New York for several years, and has been on the boards of both The Flood Gallery in Asheville, N.C., as well as The Upstairs Gallery in Tryon, N.C. She is represented by Tracey Morgan Gallery in Asheville.
Artists’ entries for the 2021 Pee Dee Regional Art Competition will be taken online at flocomuseum.org.
Any artist native to the Pee Dee area or currently living in Florence, Horry, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Kershaw, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties are eligible to enter.
A cash prize of $1000 will be awarded to the competition’s first place winner.
Competition prospectus, schedule, and registration details can be found at flocomuseum.org/pee-dee-regional.
Questions may be directed to Florence County Museum at 843-676-1200.
The competition is sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Florence.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.