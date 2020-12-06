Marion Azalea Garden Club celebrates Arbor Day

MARION, S.C. – Members of the Azalea Garden Club of Marion celebrated Arbor Day with a tree planting ceremony at the Hike and Bike Trail Friday.

More than 30 people attended the event along with Marion Mayor Ashley Brady Rep. Lucas Atkinson, Fire Chief Trey Cooper and City Administrator Alan Ammons. Azalea Garden Club of Marion had also held a litter pickup along their adopted area of Bobby Gerald Parkway the day before.

Club president Kay Hatchell introduced speaker Erik Healy, designer of Amazing Grace Park and Sen. Clementa Pinckney Memorial Garden.

Healy spoke of the park's layout, playground and the 50 trees some of which are red maples, tea olives, oaks and more.

Other guests included Director of Coastal District David Stoudenmire. Club members called him supportive of all his club's activities. Dr. James Suggs, a Marion physician who retired in 2019, was joined by five members of Nita Neely's family for whom a tree was planted by city employees. The other tree was planted in memory of Sara Lundy.