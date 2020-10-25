Marion Chamber welcomes Swoon Boutique

MARION, S.C. -- The Greater Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Swoon Boutique on Thursday.
Chamber President Gordon McLellan welcomed those attending and thanked owner Brittany Fincannon for investing in downtown Marion.
Mayor Ashley Brady welcomed Swoon Boutique to downtown Marion and also thanked Fincannon for her investment in Marion.
This chic boutique carries children’s and women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories.
Swoon Boutique is located at 625B North Main Street and store hours are Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm.
Owner Brittany Fincannon said she welcomes customers to come visit the new boutique on Main Street.
