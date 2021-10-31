Marion children’s book author visits local school district

Marion, S.C. – Miyosha Street, a graduate of Marion High School, delivered books she authored to the Marion Central Services Office to be placed in all the primary and elementary schools in Marion County School District last week.

With a passion for building self-confidence and boosting self-esteem in children, Street created ABC My Hair and Me to counteract the old beauty standards as well as increasing diversity and inclusion in children’s educational literature.

ABC My Hair and Me is the first book released in the My Hair and Me educational book collection. Followed by My Hair and Me Coloring and Activity Book.

123 My Hair and Me to be released soon.

My Hair and Me—Kids is a blend of various enriching content focusing on encouraging little ones to love their natural hair, Street said.

“Appearance, especially hair, is a sensitive topic as hair biases plague many children,” she said. “The comparison of textures, lengths, and styles, results in an unhealthy impression that impacts confidence and self-esteem. This is why My Hair and Me – Kids offers a range of characters with different hair and skin tones as well as words of affirmations to aid in building confidence. Representation matters in all aspects of a child’s life.”