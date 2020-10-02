 Skip to main content
Marion City Council member charged with Medicaid fraud
MARION, S.C – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday a Marion City Councilmember was charged with fraud.

Latashia “Tassie” Vasthi Lewis was charged with medical assistance provider fraud on Sept. 25, according to a press release.

Lewis turned herself in that morning to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.

Lewis is serving her first term representing District 5 after being elected on April 2017. She is charged with filing false claims under the Medicaid program.

The arrest warrant alleges that, between November 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020, while working as a home health aide for Addus Healthcare, Lewis submitted fraudulent time entries indicating that she had provided care to a client when she had not.

The fraudulent time entries resulted in the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services paying Addus Healthcare for services that were not performed, according to the press release. Lewis is accused of then being paid by Addus Healthcare for the time documented in the fraudulent time submissions.

Filing a false claim by a medical provider is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a fine up to $1,000, according to Wilson.

Marion City Councilwoman Tassie Lewis

 FILE PHOTO
