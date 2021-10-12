 Skip to main content
Marion convenience store sells winning lottery ticket
Marion convenience store sells winning lottery ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Lottery’s first $30,000 winner on the Happy Pawlidays! scratch-off − who bought the ticket in a Marion convenience store − couldn’t resist the pups pictured on the new holiday-themed game.

“I love dogs,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Just like her, the eight dogs featured on the $2 scratch-off are winners, too. The pups, from South Carolina, received the most votes in a dog photo contest the Lottery played host to on its website in the spring.

One of the photographed dogs is Belle, a Springer Spaniel from Marion, the same town where our $30,000 winner bought her ticket.

The winner was inside the Circle K at 1401 E. Liberty St. in Marion when the Happy Pawlidays! ticket caught her eye, she scratched it and was astonished.

“No way,” she said. “No way.”

Her win leaves three more top prizes remaining in the Happy Pawlidays! game at odds of 1 in 480,000.

Circle K #2723230 in Marion received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.

