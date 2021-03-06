 Skip to main content
Marion County Branch NAACP pays tribute to Black History Month
Marion County Branch NAACP pays tribute to Black History Month

MARION, S.C. – The Marion County Branch NAACP #5570 annual Black History program had to be rescheduled last week due to weather but the show went on Thursday at the C.D. Joyner Auditorium.

Marion County Branch NAACP #5570 President Rev. Marvin Hemingway said the plan was not only to celebrate the legacy of honorable heroes of the past, but also pay homage and tribute to 2021 African Americans impacting Marion County.

“We need to work together,” Hemingway said. “And again to our leaders, make yourself available.”

Rev. Hemingway was presented a proclamation from Marion City Council during the event.

Mayor Ashley Brady said he was thankful to participate.

“We’re here to celebrate Black History and the NAACP plays a pivotal role here in Marion,” Brady said. “We wanted to have the event inside and weather won’t rain havoc on our event in honoring all the great African Americans that have contributed so greatly to our city, our county and our country. We thank you for everything that you’ve done.”

Officers were also presented on stage representing the branch.

Hemingway said the group wanted to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of distinguish African American leaders.

