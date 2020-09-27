Marion County committee hosts Day of Action to boost U.S. Census count

MARION, S.C. — Members of the Marion County Complete Count Committee hosted a Day of Action Census Survey Event at the Ariels Crossroad Park in Marion Saturday. It’s one of several activities organized to promote increased participation for the 2020 U.S. Census, which was recently extended a one month deadline of Oct. 30 to respond.
Organizer Ogleretta D. White said the committee involves business leaders, municipal officials, churches and more community leaders. Services provided included census surveys, voter registration, disaster recovery, cancer awareness, food giveaways, gift cards and more.
“This should be going on in every county but what we did different was have two sites,” White said.
Partners included Marion County Long-term Recovery, South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office and Omega Men of Horry County. Ricarldo Washington represented on behalf of the Upsilon Beta Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi and Omega Men of Horry County to discuss organizing registration for an upcoming Marion County Cancer Project Orientation Forum at the Marion Opera House on Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.
“The fellowship was number one and then talking with Ms. White about everything that is going on brought me out here,” he said. “What we are doing is promoting cancer awareness targeting black men ages 45 to 75 but everybody is welcome. It’s a three phase program and our goal is to make as many people as possible aware.”
For more information call 843-780-1080.
White said the two lowest response tracts are in the southern area that includes Rains, Centenary, Friendship and Terrells Bay along with Mullins.
The 25-member committee includes a 12-member student subcommittee have been meeting throughout the year to spread awareness in churches, communities and schools.
The effort was more extensive due to COVID-19, which put a damper on door-to-door visits from U.S. Census workers, resulting in the committee organizing drive-thru surveys.
“We’ve been busy,” White said. “The role changed. Because when we started off it was more informational but then COVID-19 came and our volunteers ended up going out. This issue has literally been driven by volunteers.”
White encourages the public to visit 2020census.gov to complete surveys.
“We really need our citizens to come out and be counted,” she said. “You can help people get out their census. Everyone gets counted, no matter if you rent, own or homeless.”
Volunteer Charlene Brantley Rogers said she was happy to help the public fill-out surveys.
Laurissa Gagum, a U.S. Census worker spent a great deal of time doing surveys and drive-thru events the past several months.
“It’s been a great experience,”Gagum said. “Going from house-to-house has been kind of different during a pandemic but we have had a great response for the most part.”
