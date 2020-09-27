Marion County committee hosts Day of Action to boost U.S. Census count

MARION, S.C. — Members of the Marion County Complete Count Committee hosted a Day of Action Census Survey Event at the Ariels Crossroad Park in Marion Saturday. It’s one of several activities organized to promote increased participation for the 2020 U.S. Census, which was recently extended a one month deadline of Oct. 30 to respond.

Organizer Ogleretta D. White said the committee involves business leaders, municipal officials, churches and more community leaders. Services provided included census surveys, voter registration, disaster recovery, cancer awareness, food giveaways, gift cards and more.

“This should be going on in every county but what we did different was have two sites,” White said.

Partners included Marion County Long-term Recovery, South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office and Omega Men of Horry County. Ricarldo Washington represented on behalf of the Upsilon Beta Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi and Omega Men of Horry County to discuss organizing registration for an upcoming Marion County Cancer Project Orientation Forum at the Marion Opera House on Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.