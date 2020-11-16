 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion County Habitat for Humanity donates supplies to Marion County School District
0 comments

Marion County Habitat for Humanity donates supplies to Marion County School District

{{featured_button_text}}

MULLINS, S.C -- Marion County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Ricky Hardee and his staff are doing their part to assist the Marion County School District in their effort against the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability to follow safety guidelines.

The organization donated supplies that should go a long way.

“We donated 50 gallons of hand sanitizer that should be enough to have four gallons for each school,” Hardee said. “There are also 1,500 face masks and 500 gloves.”

Hardee said the supplies were made possible through a donation of personal protection equipment from Habitat for Humanity International.

“We wanted to help out and cut the cost here in Marion County,” Hardee said. “We really wanted to give back.”

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Woodbury sworn-in as first black mayor of Mullins
Local News

Woodbury sworn-in as first black mayor of Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – City of Mullins held a swearing-in ceremony for the first black mayor outside in a public park Tuesday. Mayor Robert L. Woodbury took office and presided over his first official meeting at Smith Haven Park in front of a large crowd.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert