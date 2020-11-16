Marion County Habitat for Humanity donates supplies to Marion County School District

MULLINS, S.C -- Marion County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Ricky Hardee and his staff are doing their part to assist the Marion County School District in their effort against the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability to follow safety guidelines.

The organization donated supplies that should go a long way.

“We donated 50 gallons of hand sanitizer that should be enough to have four gallons for each school,” Hardee said. “There are also 1,500 face masks and 500 gloves.”

Hardee said the supplies were made possible through a donation of personal protection equipment from Habitat for Humanity International.

“We wanted to help out and cut the cost here in Marion County,” Hardee said. “We really wanted to give back.”

