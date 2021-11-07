 Skip to main content
Marion County home damaged by Saturday evening fire
Marion County home damaged by Saturday evening fire

MULLINS, S.C. -- A Marion County home was heavily damaged by fire Saturday evening.

Marion County firefighters from stations 20 and 80 responded to a fire on SC 9 in the Greshen community.

After firefighters determined the residents had escaped firefighters launched an interior attack on the fire and, eventually, opened the flood to get at fire beneath the home, according to a Facebook release by the agency.

"The team work exhibited on the call was nothing less than exceptional by both companies on scene," according to the post.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The agency responded four engines, two tankers and a tower truck.

