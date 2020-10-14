Marion County job announcements highlight two years of economic momentum

Nine industrial buildings have been sold in the county the past two years, totaling more than two million square-feet of space and $12 million in real estate sales, she said.

“We sold building we had doubts would ever sell,” Norman said. “Now we really are out of buildings. Our spec building is still being worked out in a deal.”

Companies are also quickly expanding in Marion County.

DMA Holdings, Inc. opened a 300,000 square-foot Mullins distribution and technology center two years ago, investing $4.7 million and hiring 34 employees. The company announced plans to expand operations in Marion County on a 3.9 million investment projected to create 25 additional jobs in Nichols last month.

“They have done a great job renovating the old Fabric Resources building and they will do the same thing in Nichols,” Norman said. “They’ve seen phenomenal growth the past couple of years.”

Maxwood Furniture Inc. also announced an expansion last month to another facility in Marion less than a year and half after arriving in Mullins. The company is following up a $1.8 million investment and 21 jobs with a new investment of $5.8 million and creating 30 new jobs at the former Blumenthal Mills facility in Marion.