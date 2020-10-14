Marion County job announcements highlight two years of economic momentum

MARION, S.C. -- Marion County Economic Development Commission Executive Director Julie Norman said the recent trend involving multiple jobs being created in the area will have a major impact.
Marion County has hauled-in nine job announcements in the past two years. In a year the county reported record low unemployment, the area followed up with five announcements. It was the most of the any county in the nine counties in the NESA (North Eastern Strategic Alliance) region. In 2020, Marion County did it again with another four job announcements.
“I’m ecstatic about the recent job announcements,” Norman said.
Norman called exceptional timing when Leisure Pools and Spas announced plans to invest $6.1 million and create 200 new jobs back in September, moving into the former Groupe-Beneteau plant near the intersection of U.S. 76 and S.C. 576 in Marion. Groupe-Beneteau had announced in June that it would be closing the facility, leaving 170 employees possibly without a job.
“It was like I’ve never seen before in my 22 years in economic development,” she said. “To have one company come in before the other one is out of the building is simply unheard of. What that means is that many of those employees will be able to work with Leisure Pools and Spas because there are a lot of similarities in the skill-sets required. I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”
Norman said responsiveness was the key.
“They’ve done this before acquiring a boat plant,” she said. “If we had not been as responsive as we were in two weeks’ time, we would not have been able to get the incentives package approved. We had just six days to put everything together and the grant application done.”
Being able to turn the project into the deal possible saved more than 100 jobs.
“The company is fantastic and they’re going to be a fabulous corporate citizen in Marion County,” she said.
Mobile Fleet started operation at the Marion County Industrial Park this summer. The company invested $6.3 million on a project to create 64 jobs.
Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc. recently announced a more than $9.1 million investment projected to create 150 new jobs. The is renovating the former Supreme Lighting Corp. building on 122 East Laurel St. and purchased the Belk Building on S. Main Street to be renovated into training classrooms and possible retail spaces.
“That’s a lot of jobs and we’re thrilled to welcome to Marion County,” Norman said. “They’ll improve that building because they’re in the construction industry. They have offices in a lot of cities. We’re fortunate to have them,”
Norman said she is thankful for the company putting their skills to use renovating an old dilapidated building and turning it into a manufacturing facility.
Nine industrial buildings have been sold in the county the past two years, totaling more than two million square-feet of space and $12 million in real estate sales, she said.
“We sold building we had doubts would ever sell,” Norman said. “Now we really are out of buildings. Our spec building is still being worked out in a deal.”
Companies are also quickly expanding in Marion County.
DMA Holdings, Inc. opened a 300,000 square-foot Mullins distribution and technology center two years ago, investing $4.7 million and hiring 34 employees. The company announced plans to expand operations in Marion County on a 3.9 million investment projected to create 25 additional jobs in Nichols last month.
“They have done a great job renovating the old Fabric Resources building and they will do the same thing in Nichols,” Norman said. “They’ve seen phenomenal growth the past couple of years.”
Maxwood Furniture Inc. also announced an expansion last month to another facility in Marion less than a year and half after arriving in Mullins. The company is following up a $1.8 million investment and 21 jobs with a new investment of $5.8 million and creating 30 new jobs at the former Blumenthal Mills facility in Marion.
“Their growth has been unprecedented,” Norman said. “I think people have been here a couple of years and they see what it’s like to do business here in Marion County. They’ve obviously been successful and they’ve realized that we can support a workforce that they need and be responsive helping their company grow.”
Sopakco’s announced a $12.5 million expansion in Mullins that is expected to create 25 new jobs. It’s their third expansion in Marion County in the past five years.
Having success is breeding success, according to Norman. More industry is also good news for more retail and commercial growth, she said.
“For those coming from outside the area, I think they realized we are in a great location being as close as we are to the Inland Port Dillon,” she said. “We have the ability to attract labor from other major markets in the region.
Norman said the next goal for Marion County is acquiring a cold storage facility.
“We need it desperately for the region,” she said. “The facility will give us the ability to take what we grow here, freeze it, refrigerate it then transport it anywhere in the world.”
Norman said it’s an opportunity to grow the agricultural base. Another speculative building is also in the plans to be constructed without cost to the county.
Norman said the trend of attracting industries to the area will continue with a couple of projects on the horizon.
