Marion County lottery player wins $300,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Marion lottery player interrupted her boyfriend’s lunch plans to tell him she’d won $300,000.

He was in line at a drive-thru when she called, and he left before placing his order to go see her and her winning lottery ticket. The two skipped lunch and rode together to Columbia to collect her prize money.

“This is life changing and unbelievable,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

She says she was at home when she remembered the $5 Mega Bucks ticket that she’d bought at Sawyers Convenience Store at 930 Highway 501 South in Marion was out in her car. She got it, and before scratching it thought “I’m not going to win.” She was luckier than she thought.

As for lunch, it was put off until dinner. “We didn’t eat until that night, and we weren’t even hungry,” the winner said.

The Marion player overcame odds of 1 in 780,000 to leave four top prizes of $300,000 remaining in the $10 Mega Bucks game.

Sawyers Convenience Store in Marion received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.