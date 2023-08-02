FLORENCE, S.C. — Dominique Brand, 31, of Marion, is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court Thursday for kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death, and using or carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in a manner constituting murder.

Brand was convicted following a multi-day bench trial in September 2022. Evidence presented at trial established that March 28, 2021, Brand entered Mary Ann Elvington’s home in Nichols. At about 6:11 p.m. that Sunday, Brand forced Elvington to drive him from her house to Lake Waccamaw, N.C., and back into South Carolina. During this trip, Brand sat behind Elvington with the shotgun.

Later that evening, Brand drove Elvington to a remote crossroads in Marion County and walked her behind the abandoned Zion Grocery store. He held the shotgun to the back of her head and pulled the trigger, executing her. Brand then drove Elvington’s car to Marion, where he hid it behind an abandoned club. Elvington’s body was located the following evening, March 29, 2021. After learning he was a suspect, Brand turned himself in to authorities March 31, 2021.