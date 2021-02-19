Marion County ranks last in SC in COVID-19 vaccines administered

COLUMBIA — The number of people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine varies widely from county to county in the Pee Dee.
Out of 46 counties, Florence County ranks 13th in South Carolina in terms of population, but it ranks fifth in the state in terms of COVID-19 vaccines administered, according to state health officials.
Marion County ranks 33th in terms of population, but it ranks last in terms of COVID-19 vaccines administered.
In Florence County, 45,014 doses of a vaccine have been administered. That trails only Charleston County (137,458), Greenville County (94,336), Richland County (73,772) and Horry County (50,199).
In Marion County, where people presumably are being vaccinated in other counties, only 207 doses of vaccine have been administered. Barnwell County, just south of Aiken County, ranks No. 45 with 267 doses, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Darlington County (9,632) ranks No. 19. Williamsburg County (6,431) ranks No. 21. Dillon County (1,995) ranks No. 32 and Marlboro County (1,219) ranks No. 35.
On Friday, DHEC reported 1,585 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 393 probable cases, 51 confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths.
Of the 107 confirmed cases and 31 probable cases reported in the Pee Dee, Florence County led with 38 deaths and 12 probable deaths. Dillon County was next with 31 confirmed cases and four probable cases, followed by Williamsburg County (15/3), Darlington County (12/8), Marion County (9/0) and Marlboro County (2/4).
Only three deaths were reported Friday in the Pee Dee: two in Darlington County and one in Williamsburg County.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 432,780 confirmed cases, 65,157 probable cases, 7,325 confirmed deaths and 888 probable deaths.
Of the 27,073 tests that were conducted Tuesday, 8.7% were positive.
As of Tuesday, 5,642,635 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,336 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,218 are occupied (81.32%). Of those, 1,122 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (12.17%).
Of the 1,733 ICU beds in the state, 1,333 are occupied (76.92%). Of those, 265 (23.62%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,956 ventilators in the state, 581 are in use (29.91%) and 151 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.46%).
Of the 970,950 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 710,419 have been administered (73.2%).
Of the 532,550 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 95% have been administered. That breaks down to 371,322 first doses and 134,474 second doses.
Of the 253,900 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 50% have been administered. That breaks down to 119,841 first doses and 6,837 second doses.
According to DHEC, 473,991 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.