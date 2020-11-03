Marion County residents eager to vote

Some residents said the process was steady under the circumstances of voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most were able to cast their ballots quickly as only a couple of precincts had longer wait times due to facility space and social distancing.

Abraham Dykes voted for the time at 19 years old.

“It felt pretty good,” he said. “All these presidential advertisements sparked my interest. I didn’t know it was that serious until now. It was pretty easy.”

Dykes, a student at Claflin University said he plans to be an active voter.

Billy Davis Jr. voted for the first time in Marion since moving from Lake View.

“I thought it was a pleasant experience,” he said.

The U.S. Marine veteran said he was met with a line in the morning and decided to come back after lunch to no line.

“I did eight years in the Marines and used to vote absentee,” Davis said. “I’ve been voting. I vote because I like to get my voice to be counted. Sometimes it doesn’t work out the way you like but at least you expressed it.”

Walt Page said he expected a big turnout and long lines before casting his ballot at Marion North precinct.