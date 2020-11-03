Marion County residents eager to vote

MULLINS, S.C. – Marion County residents were eager to exercise their right to vote in Tuesday’s general election. Some precincts were met with lines when polls opened in the morning.
Southeast Mullins precinct saw hundreds of voters. Clerk Kisha Bethea called it the biggest turnout she’s experienced.
Mullins resident Tina Locklear said it was important to vote.
“I think it’s a right as a citizen and think you should let your voice be heard,” she said. “Even if we disagree on politics it shouldn’t determine who we are.
Locklear said she is a very active voter.
“It’s was fast and I was shocked,” Locklear said of the process. “I heard people were standing in lines so I came in on my lunchbreak and was out in minutes.”
Longtime clerk for the Northwest Mullins precinct Ed Mason said 190 voters arrived by 12:15 p.m. and expected nearly 75 percent of registered voters to participate in the election.
“This is the best we ever had,” Mason said. “We had more than 650 absentee ballots. That is the first time we ever did that. It’s really been good and people have been steady coming.”
Mason said the staff was excellent and he appreciated their efforts.
Some residents said the process was steady under the circumstances of voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most were able to cast their ballots quickly as only a couple of precincts had longer wait times due to facility space and social distancing.
Abraham Dykes voted for the time at 19 years old.
“It felt pretty good,” he said. “All these presidential advertisements sparked my interest. I didn’t know it was that serious until now. It was pretty easy.”
Dykes, a student at Claflin University said he plans to be an active voter.
Billy Davis Jr. voted for the first time in Marion since moving from Lake View.
“I thought it was a pleasant experience,” he said.
The U.S. Marine veteran said he was met with a line in the morning and decided to come back after lunch to no line.
“I did eight years in the Marines and used to vote absentee,” Davis said. “I’ve been voting. I vote because I like to get my voice to be counted. Sometimes it doesn’t work out the way you like but at least you expressed it.”
Walt Page said he expected a big turnout and long lines before casting his ballot at Marion North precinct.
“It was quite easy,” Page said. “They said more than $100 million already voted so I guess everybody had made up their mind early.”
Page said history is the reason he votes.
“So many of our ancestors died for us to even do this,” he said. “It’s not a right, it’s a privilege.”
Nichols precinct greeted 187 voters before 2 p.m.
More than 1,200 Marion hit the polls three and half hours before closing.
