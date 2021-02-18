 Skip to main content
Marion County School District returning to five-day classroom instruction
MARION, S.C. – Marion County School District Superintendent Dr. Kandance Bethea announced plans to transition back to five-day, face-to-face instruction for non-virtual students at Tuesday night’s Marion County Board of Education meeting.

Bethea shared the district’s plan to move to Phase 3: Face to Face Instruction, as outlined in the district’s Safe Start guide approved at the beginning of the year.

The transition is organized by grade and will gradually bring all non-virtual students back into the classroom.

Students in grades K4 through fifth grade will return on March 8.

Students in grades 6-8 will return on March 22.

High school freshmen on up to seniors will return to classes on March 29.

“The key priority with this gradual transition back to the traditional schedule is the health and safety of all our students and staff,” Bethea said. “When the high school students return the final week in March, it will be exam week. We will then enter the fourth quarter with all our students in classrooms for face to face instruction five days a week.”

The transition only applies to students enrolled in the traditional schools. All students enrolled in the Virtual Academy Program will remain virtual and continue their classes remotely.

The South Carolina Legislature along with the South Carolina Department of Education is advocating for all students state-wide to return to face to face instruction, five days a week.

“Our plan demonstrates our effort to meet the goals of the legislature and the Department of Education as well as meeting the needs of our students, teachers and staff,” Bethea said.

As circumstances surrounding the pandemic are still evolving, the Pandemic Core Team and district leaders will continue to meet and monitor the needs of the system and will make decisions accordingly, she said.

