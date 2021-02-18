Marion County School District returning to five-day classroom instruction

MARION, S.C. – Marion County School District Superintendent Dr. Kandance Bethea announced plans to transition back to five-day, face-to-face instruction for non-virtual students at Tuesday night’s Marion County Board of Education meeting.

Bethea shared the district’s plan to move to Phase 3: Face to Face Instruction, as outlined in the district’s Safe Start guide approved at the beginning of the year.

The transition is organized by grade and will gradually bring all non-virtual students back into the classroom.

Students in grades K4 through fifth grade will return on March 8.

Students in grades 6-8 will return on March 22.

High school freshmen on up to seniors will return to classes on March 29.

“The key priority with this gradual transition back to the traditional schedule is the health and safety of all our students and staff,” Bethea said. “When the high school students return the final week in March, it will be exam week. We will then enter the fourth quarter with all our students in classrooms for face to face instruction five days a week.”