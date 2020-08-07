Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrest two connected to MUSC Marion Medical Center shooting

MULLINS, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two men Friday following a shooting in the parking lot of MUSC Marion Medical Center on Aug. 1.
Capt. Judith Barker said one man had been shot when deputies arrived on the scene.
Quazeak Naziak Robinson, 22, of Marion was arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Devin Devante Flemming, 27, of Marion was arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Robinson’s bond was denied and he is being held in the Marion County Detention Center.
Flemming’s bond was set at $105,000 surety and he is being held in the Marion County Detention Center.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Marion County Combined Drug Unit.