Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirm finding body of missing 80-year old woman

ZION, S.C. – A body found on Zion Road Monday evening is believed to that of a missing 80-year old woman, Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said.

“At approximately 6:45 p.m. this evening, remains believed to be that of missing 80-year old Mary Ann Elvington were located in the Zion community of Marion County,” Wallace said in a statement. “The Marion County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this heinous crime as a homicide along with Horry County Police Department and the State Law Enforcement Division.”

Horry County Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office were searching for Elvington, who was last seen near US 76 in Nichols. Elvington was reported missing Sunday and her white 2012 Buick LaCrosse was found unoccupied at a location on Bobby L. Davis Boulevard in Marion.

“Over the course of the investigation, HCPD and MCSO have utilized bloodhounds and other tracking K9s, FLIR thermal imaging equipment, and foot searches in an effort to find Elvington,” Wallace said. South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) also provided air support via helicopter.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said an investigation is underway.