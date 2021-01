MARION, S.C. -- A Marion County Sheriff's deputy Wednesday night died following a motor vehicle crash.

Johnathan David Price, 29, died in the wreck, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Published reports place the crash on Maidendown Road, which is just east of SC 41 in Marion County.

Price had been with the sheriff's office since September and had previously served with the Dillon Police Department.

He is survived by his wife and three children.