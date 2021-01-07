Marion County Sheriff's deputy, second motorist die in Wednesday night crash

MARION, S.C. -- A Marion County sheriff's deputy and a second motorist died Wednesday night following a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Maidendown and Jackson roads.

Sheriff's deputy Johnathan David Price, 29, died in the 10:20 p.m. wreck, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The driver of a second vehicle also died, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Price died when his 2018 Dodge Charger cruiser, which was northbound on Jackson Road, collided with a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis that was southbound on Maidendown Road, said Lee.

Price was taken to a Marion hospital and was later pronounced dead, Lee Said.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the second victim as Patrick J. McCormick, 35, of Marion. He was declared dead at the crash scene.

Price had been with the sheriff's office since September and had previously served with the Dillon Police Department.

He is survived by his wife and three children.