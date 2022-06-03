Marion High School graduates its Class of 2022

MARION, S.C. — The Marion High School Class of 2022 gathered Thursday in the school cafeteria for the last time as its members prepared to graduate in the school's gym.

"Be the person who makes a difference," salutatorian Janiya Louise Sheppard told her classmates.

Be smart about future decisions and surround yourself with a support system as you move forward, she said.

Valedictorian NaKia Simone Hanna thanked God and others that the class was there to graduate and told her classmates it was an honor to represent them.

Sheppard provided the welcome to the ceremony, which closed with the singing of the school's alma mater.