 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion man charged in Florence moped hit-and-run
0 comments

Marion man charged in Florence moped hit-and-run

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Marion man Thursday was arrested and charged in the March 30 hit-and-run crash in the 300 block of Royal Street that left a moped driver seriously injured.

Kinshae Domonique James, 25, of 2733 Bayside Court, is charged with failure to yield the right-of-way on a left turn, leaving the scene of a collision with great bodily injury, driving under suspension- third or subsequent offense, and habitual traffic offender.

He is currently free on $102,000 bond.

"Investigators allege that Mr. James was the driver of the burgundy Ford Expedition that collided with a moped and then left the scene. The driver of the moped was transported to the hospital by EMS," according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Smugglers drop children over US border barrier

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clarendon 3 residents: Why are we being forced to consolidate?
Local News

Clarendon 3 residents: Why are we being forced to consolidate?

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – A group of concerned residents of Clarendon School District 3 are wondering why they are being told to consolidate by the South Carolina General Assembly. A group of concerned residents including at least one elected official and a former candidate for office recently spoke with the Morning News about their concerns over plans that propose to consolidate all three districts in the county over a two year period. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert