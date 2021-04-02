Marion man charged in Florence moped hit-and-run

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Marion man Thursday was arrested and charged in the March 30 hit-and-run crash in the 300 block of Royal Street that left a moped driver seriously injured.
Kinshae Domonique James, 25, of 2733 Bayside Court, is charged with failure to yield the right-of-way on a left turn, leaving the scene of a collision with great bodily injury, driving under suspension- third or subsequent offense, and habitual traffic offender.
He is currently free on $102,000 bond.
"Investigators allege that Mr. James was the driver of the burgundy Ford Expedition that collided with a moped and then left the scene. The driver of the moped was transported to the hospital by EMS," according to a release from the Florence Police Department.