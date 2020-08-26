 Skip to main content
Marion man charged with Florence criminal sexual conduct
Marion man charged with Florence criminal sexual conduct

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Marion Man has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 11-14 years old, following an incident in June.

Colin Blaine Bullard, 21, of 221 Homestead Court, Marion, was arrested July 14, and charged in connection with a June 25 incident at a West Lucas Street motel, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Bullard is currently free on a personal recognizance bond, according to the release.

