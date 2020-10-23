Marion man sentenced to six years in federal court for drug crimes

Florence, South Carolina --- United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced Friday that Kevin Delane Davis, 46, of Marion, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.

Evidence presented to the court established that from 2017 to 2019, Davis was involved in a conspiracy to distribute crack in Marion County. On three separate occasions in 2019, Davis sold crack to a confidential informant working for law enforcement.

The controlled purchases took place in Marion. Also, on June 25, 2019, agents executed a search warrant at Davis’s residence in Marion during which they recovered more crack, cash, and digital scales used to weigh drugs.

United States Chief District Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Davis to 72 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Marion County Combined Drug Unit. Assistant United States Attorney Brad Parham of the Florence office prosecuted the case.